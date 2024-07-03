Home
UP govt forms 3-member judicial commission to probe Hathras stampede incident

The Commission, formed a day after the incident, will be headed by retired judge of Allahabad High Court, Justice Brijesh Kumar Srivastav.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 July 2024, 17:00 IST
Last Updated : 03 July 2024, 17:00 IST

Lucknow: On the direction of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, the state government formed a three-member Judicial Inquiry Commission on Wednesday to probe the Hathras stampede incident.

The Commission, formed a day after the incident, will be headed by retired judge of Allahabad High Court, Justice Brijesh Kumar Srivastav.

Retired IAS officers Hemant Rao and Bhavesh Kumar have been made the two members of the Commission, according to the information provided by the state government.

The Commission has been tasked to complete the investigation within two months.

Published 03 July 2024, 17:00 IST
