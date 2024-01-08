JOIN US
uttar pradesh

UP man arrested for posting video with 'morphed' pics of PM Modi

Last Updated 07 January 2024, 20:50 IST

Muzaffarnagar: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly posting a video containing morphed photos of the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, UP Chief Minister, and some women political leaders on social media, an officer said.

A police team from the Bhawan Police Station of Shamli district made the arrest, acting on a complaint about a video containing morphed photos of the Prime Minister doing rounds on social media.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek said, "We have arrested one Haji Rao Jamshed in the matter and registered a case against him under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act."

(Published 07 January 2024, 20:50 IST)
