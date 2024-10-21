Minor raped by unidentified person in UP's Lalitpur

<p>Lalitpur (UP): A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a village here by some unidentified person, police said on Monday.</p>.<p>The incident took place in a village under Jakhaura police station on Sunday when the girl was alone at her house and someone allegedly raped her, Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar told <em>PTI.</em></p>.<p>The girl has been admitted to a hospital where her condition was stated to be stable, Kumar said.</p>.16-year-old girl raped by acquaintance in UP's Ballia, accused arrested.<p>He said that the girl's family members had gone outside and they came to know about the incident when they returned.</p>.<p>An FIR has been registered in the matter against unidentified person and further investigation is underway, the officer added. </p>