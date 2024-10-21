Home
uttar pradesh

Minor raped by unidentified person in UP's Lalitpur

The incident took place in a village under Jakhaura police station on Sunday when the girl was alone at her house and someone allegedly raped her, Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 08:12 IST

Published 21 October 2024, 08:12 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimerapeminor

