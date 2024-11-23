Video showing students cleaning car on school premises surface online, probe initiated

<p>Saharanpur (UP): A video surfaced online showing students of a government primary school cleaning a vehicle on the school premises, prompting an investigation from the education department, an official said on Saturday.</p>.<p>According to sources, the video appears to be of the primary school in Palli village of Block Puwarkan.</p>.<p>Some students were seen leaving their classes and cleaning a car while teachers stood nearby.</p>.<p>The District Basic Education Officer (BSA) Kumari Komal handed over the investigation to the Block Education Officer of Sadar and said that strict action would be taken against the authorities. </p>