Uttar Pradesh cops to don priests' attire in Kashi Vishwanath Temple for 'comfort' of devotees

Lucknow: Clad in 'gerua' (orange) clothes with 'rudraksh mala' (necklace made from seeds of the sacred rudraksh tree) and sporting 'tripund' (three lines made of sandalwood or ashes on the forehead), they appear like the priests to the devotees visiting the sanctum-sanctorum at the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

They are, however, cops, including female ones, from the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The Temple officials said that the new dress code would be applicable only for the cops who were deployed in the sanctum-sanctorum. "It is a new experiment and it has been started keeping in view the comfort of the devotees and providing a friendly environment in the temple," said an official in Varanasi.