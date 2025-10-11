Menu
Uttar Pradesh court sentences father, two sons to life imprisonment for killing man in 1998

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ramesh Chand on Thursday held Ramnaresh, his sons Rinku and Gyanesh guilty of murder, and sentenced them to life imprisonment.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 09:47 IST
Published 11 October 2025, 09:47 IST
