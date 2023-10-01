Home
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh govt to conduct 'Har Ghar Solar Abhiyan' camp in Lucknow, Varanasi on October 2

Last Updated 01 October 2023, 06:56 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday said it will conduct the 'Har Ghar Solar Abhiyan' camp in Lucknow and Varanasi on October 2 to encourage the use of solar energy by people.

The camp, which will be organised on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, aims to promote the use of solar energy by the residents of the state, an official statement said.

It is also a step further towards achieving the state government's target set under the Solar Energy Policy 2022 of Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA), which aims to achieve 6,000 megawatts of solar rooftop plant installations in residential and commercial facilities, the statement said.

UPNEDA Director Anupam Shukla said the first boot camp under the 'Har Ghar Solar Abhiyan' would be organised at the Vikas Bhawan in Lucknow and near the municipal corporation office in Varanasi.

Shukla said that people attending this camp will receive comprehensive information about the installation of solar rooftop systems and the process for applying, as well as details about setting up net meters.

He added that along with residential and commercial consumers, officers and employees of various departments will also participate in this camp.

(Published 01 October 2023, 06:56 IST)
