Uttar Pradesh: Maid mixes urine in dough to make rotis to 'exact revenge' on employer, held

The maid, identified as Reena (32) from Shanti Nagar Colony here, was caught on camera committing the alleged act, police said.
PTI
16 October 2024

Published 16 October 2024, 14:37 IST
