Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Waqf reforms, madrasa overhaul and mosque disputes dominate headlines in 2025

During July-August, Hindu activists inspecting roadside eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route sparked a controversy.
Last Updated : 31 December 2025, 07:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 December 2025, 07:38 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshMadrasaMosqueWaqf

Follow us on :

Follow Us