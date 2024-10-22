Videography of sites, testing of cops' weapons: UP govt issues new guidelines on police encounters

According to the new guideline, videography of the encounter spot would be mandatory in case a ‘criminal’ was injured or killed in the same. Besides, it also provided that a panel of two doctors would conduct the postmortem of the dead body and the same would also be videographed.

The FSL (forensic science laboratory) team would also be examining the encounter site, the new guideline provided.

The DGP said that the investigation would not be given to the police station under whose jurisdiction the encounter had taken place and the investigating officer must be at least one rank above the officials involved in the encounter.