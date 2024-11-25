Home
uttar pradesh

Villagers open fire on cops trying to take history-sheeter to police station in Uttar Pradesh

Police retaliated with gunfire at the villagers and managed to safely take the history-sheeter to the police station, officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 20:00 IST

Published 24 November 2024, 20:00 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

