Villagers open fire on cops trying to take history-sheeter to police station in Uttar Pradesh

<p>Bulandshahr (UP): A group of people allegedly opened fire on a police team which had gone to a village here on Sunday to arrest a history-sheeter in a bid to help him flee, officials said.</p>.<p>Police retaliated with gunfire at the villagers and managed to safely take the history-sheeter to the police station, they said.</p>.<p>A police team of Salempur police station had gone to Nangla Mevati village under Shikarpur police station area to arrest history-sheeter Fakruddin, who was reported to be hiding in the village. He has a reward of Rs 20,000 on his head.</p>.<p>When the police team took the accused into its custody, villagers surrounded the police team and opened fire, Additional Superintendent of Police Rohit Mishra. Police also returned fire in self-defence, he said.</p>.<p>Fakruddin, a resident of Chirchita village, has 10 cases registered against him in police stations of Bulandshahr, Kaushambi and Prayagraj districts, the officer said. </p>