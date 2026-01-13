<p>Mathura: An e-rickshaw driver walked into the district hospital here with a 1.5-foot-long snake in his pocket, which had allegedly bitten him, an official said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>A purported video of the incident has also surfaced on social media.</p>.<p>Deepak (39), a local, was bitten by the snake on Monday and came to the hospital for an anti-venom injection.</p>.<p>In the video, when he was asked about the snake that had bitten him, he pulled the reptile from his jacket's pocket and put it back again.</p>.<p>The patient said that he had come to the hospital around 30 minutes ago, and alleged that there are no facilities in the hospital.</p>.One-year-old bites snake in Bihar mistaking it for a toy; reptile dies: Report .<p>"The patient was told to leave the reptile outside as it was putting the lives of other patients in danger," Chief Medical Superintendent Neeraj Agrawal said.</p>.<p>Police were called later, who rescued the serpent. However, it is suspected that the snake belonged to Deepak, the CMS added.</p>