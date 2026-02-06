Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

7,313 illegal weapons seized, 924 arrests made amid Meitei-Kuki conflict in Manipur

Maintaining law and order remains the foremost priority of the government, says Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla in his address to Manipur Assembly
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 06:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 February 2026, 06:45 IST
India NewsManipurweaponsManipur News

Follow us on :

Follow Us