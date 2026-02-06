<p>Guwahati: Security forces in strife-torn <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur">Manipur </a>have seized a total of 7,313 illegal weapons, over 83,500 ammunition, over 5,000 explosives and made 924 arrests since the conflict involving the Meitei and the Kuki communities started in May 2023, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla informed the State Assembly on Thursday.</p><p>Bhalla also said that 549 "bunkers" used by armed persons had been dismantled and illegal poppy cultivation in 3,841 acres have been destroyed, both in the hills and the valley.</p><p>The Governor was addressing the seventh session of the 12th Manipur Assembly, on Thursday. The daylong session was convened a day after nearly a year-long President's Rule was revoked and a government with BJP MLA, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/yumnam-khemchand-singh-elected-as-bjps-legislative-party-leader-set-to-be-next-manipur-cm-3884993">Yumnam Khemchand Singh, as new Chief Minister</a> was reinstated. </p><p>Recovery of the weapons is significant given the fact that more than 6,000 weapons were snatched from security forces, both in the valley and in the Kuki-dominated hill districts in 2023. Bhalla said 1,078 such weapons were, however, voluntarily deposited.</p>.Kuki groups warn community MLAs not to participate in Manipur govt formation.<p><strong>Security situation</strong></p><p>Stressing that maintaining law and order still remains the foremost priority of the government, Bhalla said coordinated efforts between the Centre and the State, involving security forces, civil administration, and local institutions led to gradual improvement in the overall security situation. "Intelligence-led operations, area domination exercises, and coordinated search operations have been carried out across vulnerable districts, supported by a unified security architecture at both State and district levels.</p><p>"A total of 172 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces, along with personnel from the Manipur police, Assam Rifles, and the Army, have been deployed to protect vulnerable habitations, national highways, vital installations, and farming areas."</p>.Kukis angry over MLA's joining Khemchand ministry in Manipur, enforce shutdown in Churachandpur .<p><strong>Fresh violence</strong> </p><p>The BJP inducted a Kuki and a Naga MLA as Deputy Chief Minister as part of its efforts for restoration of peace. But fresh violence broke out on Thursday in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district. The Kukis are against joining of five of seven Kuki BJP MLAs in the government. Kukis have been demanding a Union Territory comprising Kuki-dominated districts.</p><p>The Governor further stated that the government has set a target to resettle more than 10,000 internally displaced households, comprising over 40,000 individuals, by March 2026. He said the resettlement process is being carried out with enhanced security arrangements to ensure the safety and dignity of returning families.</p>