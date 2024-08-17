Ward boy 'undresses' woman who recently underwent surgery at Uttar Pradesh hospital, makes video

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a ward boy allegedly undressed a woman, who had recently undergone surgery, before applying the dressing at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Basti town. He also made a video of the act and posted it on social media platforms.

As the video went viral on social media, police took notice of the same and arrested the ward boy, identified as Vicky, sources here said.

The district health authorities later raided the hospital and sealed it after cancelling its license, sources said.

According to the reports, the woman had been operated upon a few days back by a surgeon at the hospital after which she visited the hospital for the post-surgery dressing, which the owner of the hospital had asked the ward boy to do.