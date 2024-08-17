Ward boy 'undresses' woman who recently underwent surgery at Uttar Pradesh hospital, makes video

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a ward boy allegedly undressed a woman, who had recently undergone surgery, before applying the dressing at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Basti town. He also made a video of the act and posted it on social media platforms.
As the video went viral on social media, police took notice of the same and arrested the ward boy, identified as Vicky, sources here said.
The district health authorities later raided the hospital and sealed it after cancelling its license, sources said.
According to the reports, the woman had been operated upon a few days back by a surgeon at the hospital after which she visited the hospital for the post-surgery dressing, which the owner of the hospital had asked the ward boy to do.
The ward boy took the patient to the OT (operation theatre) for the dressing. He allegedly undressed the woman and thereafter did her dressing. He also allegedly filmed the act and later posted it on social media. He also posted it as his WhatsApp display picture.
Basti chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Ram Shankar Dube said that the video was 'old' but the incident came to light after it went viral a couple of days back. He said that the authorities had taken cognisance of the same and acted against the hospital. ''We have launched a probe into the matter,'' he added.
The officials refuted earlier reports that the ward boy had undressed the patient while performing an operation. ''The ward boy was asked to do dressing,'' said one official in Basti.
The hospital owner said that his hospital provided training to ward boys and that he had no knowledge that the ward boy had undressed the patient before the dressing and had also filmed it.
Published 17 August 2024, 09:20 IST