Watch: Akhilesh climbs locked entrance to pay tribute to Jayaprakash Narayan on birth anniversary

Earlier in the Day, Akhilesh Yadav wrote on X, "On the birth anniversary of the great socialist thinker and strong spokesperson of social justice, Loknayak Jayprakash Narayan ji, is the path of JPNIC being blocked by putting up these tin sheets to stop the SP from laying a wreath?"

"The truth is that the BJP is afraid of a repeat of the movement launched by Loknayak Jayaprakash ji against corruption, unemployment and inflation. Because during the BJP rule, corruption, unemployment and inflation are many times more," he alleged.