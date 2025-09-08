Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

‘Why wave Palestine flag in Barawafat procession?’ UP police book 2 youths

Two youths booked for waving Palestine flag during Barawafat procession in Kannauj.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 09:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 September 2025, 09:17 IST
India NewsPalestinePoliceArrestedprocession

Follow us on :

Follow Us