Woman consumes 'poison' alleging police inaction on her sexual abuse complaint in Uttar Pradesh

The woman claimed she had been making rounds of the police station and urging senior officials to look into her complaint for almost a month, but with no progress, she was mentally distressed.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 16:07 IST
Published 21 November 2025, 16:07 IST
