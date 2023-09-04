Home
uttar pradesh

Woman, daughter beaten to death in UP's village by kin over property share

Police said that the assault was linked to a tussle over the inheritance of the property of the husband.
Last Updated 04 September 2023, 17:01 IST

A middle-aged woman and her 22-year-old daughter were beaten to death in Kemthal village in broad daylight on Monday during a ceremony to mark the death of her husband, police said.

SSP Kalanidhi Naithani told reporters that the woman and her daughter had been attending the 'terahvin', the 13th day, of her husband's passing, when her brothers-in-law attacked them with lathis which led to their death on the spot.

The assailants have been identified as Dharamveer, Ramesh, and Rakesh, the SSP said.

The attackers fled the scene after villagers present there intervened in the matter, the officer said.

A few relatives of the woman's in-laws have been picked up for questioning.

Police said that the assault was linked to a tussle over the inheritance of the property of the husband.

(Published 04 September 2023, 17:01 IST)
Uttar Pradesh

