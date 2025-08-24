<p>Banda: A 28-year-old woman killed herself and two of her three children with poison in Chitrakoot district, police on Saturday said.</p><p>Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun Kumar Singh said the incident took place in Itwa Dudaila village on Saturday.</p><p>The deceased were identified as Jyoti Yadav and children, aged one and three.</p><p>Her five-year-old son is under treatment and is critical, Singh said.</p><p>The four were rushed to Majhgawan Hospital where Bulbul died around 7 pm Saturday.</p>.Ex-Uttar Pradesh village Pradhan kills lover, chops body into pieces.<p>Jyoti and Chandrama were referred to a hospital in Satna, where they also died around an hour later.</p><p>Police are awaiting the husband's statement to determine the exact cause behind the suicide.</p><p>According to neighbours, the woman's husband, Babbu Yadav, a tempo driver, had scolded Jyoti after she asked for money.</p>