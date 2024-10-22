Home
uttar pradesh

Woman, her two children die of snake bike in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur

The deceased were identified as Poonam (29) and her two children, Sakshi (11) and Tanishq (10), they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 20:02 IST

Published 21 October 2024, 20:02 IST
