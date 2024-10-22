Woman, her two children die of snake bike in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur

<p>Hapur: A 29-year-old woman and her two children died following a snake bite in a village here, an official said on Monday.</p>.<p>The deceased were identified as Poonam (29) and her two children, Sakshi (11) and Tanishq (10), they said.</p>.<p>According to family sources, the incident occurred on Sunday night in the Sadarpur village in the Bahadurgarh area. The victims were sleeping when a snake entered the house around midnight and bit them.</p>.<p>Hearing them scream, the locals gathered and rushed them to a hospital, where they died, officials said.</p>.<p>Upon receiving information about the incident Sub-District Magistrate Sakshi Sharma and Circle Officer Varun Mishra reached the spot and inspected the scene. They assured the family of financial assistance. </p>