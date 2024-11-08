Woman's body with bullet wounds found in UP village; honour killing suspected

<p>Mumbai: The body of a 27-year-old woman with gunshot injuries was found in a car here on Friday, with the police suspecting the murder to be a case of honour killing, police said.</p><p>The incident took place in Rasulpur village under Khatauli police station limits of Muzaffarnagar district, they added.</p><p>Superintendent of Police (City) Satyanarayan Prajapat that the body of Himanshi with bullet injuries was found in an unclaimed car.</p><p>After her father passed away, the victim used to live with her mother at her maternal uncle's house, he said.</p>.NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Odisha, family claims couldn't handle pressure.<p>Himanshi was allegedly in a relationship with Vineet Kumar (28), the senior police officer said citing villagers.</p><p>However, her family members, including her maternal uncle and his two sons, objected to their relationship, he added.</p><p>The body has been sent for postmortem, the SP said, adding that the matter is being probed and a case is yet to be registered.</p>