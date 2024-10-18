Home
Youth killed in scuffle between two groups in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi

Vivek Verma, a Katra Maharani village resident, allegedly had a scuffle with some people almost 200 metres from Budhau Maharaj Ghat Bhushiyava on Thursday night.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 11:23 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 11:23 IST
