Youth killed in scuffle between two groups in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi

<p>Amethi, UP: A 19-year-old youth died in a scuffle between two groups here, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>Vivek Verma, a Katra Maharani village resident, allegedly had a scuffle with some people almost 200 metres from Budhau Maharaj Ghat Bhushiyava on Thursday night.</p>.<p>Verma got critically injured in the incident and was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Munshiganj where he was declared dead, the police said.</p>.<p>Additional Superintendent of Police Harendra Kumar told <em>PTI</em>, "There is no communal angle. There was an enmity among these youths." </p><p>"They had a scuffle before coming to the ghat. No serious injury marks have been found on the youth's body," he said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem and efforts are on to nab the accused.</p>.<p>The police said the incident happened almost 200 metres from an idol immersion spot. However, the Additional SP said the incident has nothing to do with idol immersion. </p>