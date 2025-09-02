Menu
Homeindiauttar pradesh

YouTuber journalist booked under extortion charge in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rasra) Alok Kumar Gupta said the FIR was lodged on Monday at Rasra Police Station on the complaint of Dilip Kumar Gupta, a trader from Gudri Bazar in Rasra town.
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 06:46 IST
Published 02 September 2025, 06:46 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

