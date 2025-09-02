<p>A sudden downpour in the National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday evening brought the city to a standstill leaving the Delhi-Jaipur national highway jam packed. </p><p>According to a <a href="https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/video-7-km-traffic-jam-on-gurugram-highway-vehicles-stuck-for-over-3-hours-9198865?pfrom=home-ndtv_topscroll">report </a>by <em>NDTV, </em>the 8-kilometer long stretch was illuminated with cars as waterlogged roads propelled commuters to spend more than 3 hours on the national highway. </p><p>As heavy rains lashed the national capital overnight, the water level of Yamuna river rose so much so that it crossed the danger mark, making its way into people's homes. </p>.No politicking in wake of natural disasters, Centre must provide funds to flood-affected states: Congress.<p>Tuesday morning witnessed immense jams across the cities as roads remained flooded and traffic came to a snarl. Authorities have also issued advisory for people living in the Yamuna floodplain of Delhi to move to safety as the water level of the river was rising steadily.</p><p>The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi for September 2 as heavy rainfall continues to batter the city.</p>.<p>"Today, from 3 pm to 7 pm, heavy rainfall of over 100 mm has been recorded in Gurugram City. Indian Meteorological Department in its forecast has issued Orange Alert: Heavy to very Heavy rainfall on 02-09-2025," said District Disaster Management Authority, Gurugram.</p>.<p>Schools remained shut as authorities advised people to work from home. The Haryana government directed all field officers to remain at their headquarters and maintain strict vigilance till September 5.</p>.<p>Key areas, including Agrasen Chowk, Sector 15, Mehrauli Road, and Old Delhi Road, saw significant water accumulation. As a result, around a dozen underpasses, including Bajghera and Rajiv Chowk, have been closed, restricting vehicular movement.</p><p>Gurugram District Information &amp; Public Relations (DIPRO) Bijendra Kumar informed that the city and surrounding areas received over 150 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.</p><p> The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has deployed pumps and its full workforce to drain water from key roads and residential areas. "Our teams are on the ground and are working to drain the waterlogged areas," said MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya.</p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>