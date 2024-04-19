JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttarakhand

138 booked for skipping election duty training in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad

The FIR against the employees was lodged following instructions of District Election Officer and District Magistrate Inder Vikram Singh, the DIO said.
Last Updated 19 April 2024, 18:29 IST

Follow Us

Ghaziabad: As many as 138 government employees have been booked for absence from the election duty training held here from April 16 to 21, District Information Officer Yogendra Pal Singh said on Friday.

The FIR against the employees was lodged following instructions of District Election Officer and District Magistrate Inder Vikram Singh, the DIO said.

The legal action has been initiated in compliance with the guidelines of Election Commission of India, he said in a statement.

A departmental inquiry has also been set up in the matter, he added

A total of 2,948 personnel were given the training, the officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 April 2024, 18:29 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshGhaziabad

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT