15 Jharkhand workers trapped in Uttarakhand tunnel are safe: Official

Chief Minister Hemant Soren wrote on X, "All the workers of Jharkhand trapped in the tunnel are safe. A three-member team from Jharkhand reached the spot and talked to the workers."

Rescue workers on Tuesday began the process of inserting wide steel pipes through the rubble of the collapsed under-construction tunnel on the Char Dham route to bring out the 40 labourers trapped inside for two days, officials said.