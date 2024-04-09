JOIN US
Uttarakhand

7 Nepalese nationals among 8 killed in road accident in Nainital

Two Nepalese nationals were injured in the accident that occurred near Betalghat, police said.
Last Updated 09 April 2024, 05:23 IST

Dehradun: Eight people, including seven Nepalese nationals, died when their vehicle fell into a 150-foot-deep gorge in Nainital district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday, police said.

Two Nepalese nationals were injured in the accident that occurred near Betalghat, they said.

After receiving information about the accident, a State Disaster Response Team (SDRF) team rushed to the spot. The SDRF team along with locals and police personnel retrieved eight bodies. The injured were rushed to the hospital, police said.

The vehicle was carrying nine Nepalese nationals, all residents of Mahendranagar. They were headed home when the accident took place. The driver, Rajendra Kumar, who was among those killed, was a resident of Betalghat, they said.

(Published 09 April 2024, 05:23 IST)
India News Uttarakhand Accident Nainital

