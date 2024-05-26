Himalayan infernos: Authorities fail to wake up to alarm calls

Uttarakhand has 27 reserve forest divisions and they are divided into several ranges. In several forest ranges, there are no fire lines at all, while some have just a few metres-long fire lines and they remain filled with dry bushes and leaves. The presence of chir pine in large swathes of the forest makes things complicated when a fire breaks out. The pine leaves are highly inflammable and need to be removed regularly during the fire season. The Uttarakhand government has plans to engage villagers to help them collect the pine leaves by paying them a collection incentive of Rs 50 per kg.