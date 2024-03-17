BJP hopes for smooth sailing in five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand

The other seat in Kumaon region is Almora, the lone reserved (SC) seat in the hill state. Ajay Tamta of the BJP has been winning it since 2014. In 2019 he had defeated Pradeep Tamta of the Congress by 2,32,986 votes.

In Garhwal (Pauri), former chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat had defeated BJP stalwart Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri's son Manish, a poll debutante on a Congress ticket, by 3,02,669 votes in 2019.