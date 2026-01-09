Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttarakhand

CBI takes over Anikta Bhandari case from Uttarakhand Police

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had recommended a CBI inquiry into the case on the demand of the deceased receptionist's parents.
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 18:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 February 2026, 18:32 IST
India NewsCBIUttarakhand

Follow us on :

Follow Us