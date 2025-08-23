<p>Lucknow: Close on the heels of the devastation caused by a cloudburst at Dharali village in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttarakhand/70">Uttarakhand </a>which claimed the lives of 7 people, another village in the hilly state was hit by a cloudburst late on Friday night in which one person was killed and two others missing.</p><p>According to the officials, the cloudburst occurred at Tharali tehsil which pushed a load of debris to sweep through the village burying houses, vehicles and shops leaving a trail of destruction.</p> .Kishtwar cloudburst: Multi-agency search operation intensifies to trace 33 missing.<p>Chamoli district magistrate Sandeep Tewari said that the cloudburst had caused huge damage in the area and a woman was killed.</p><p>Reports said that Tharali market, Kotdeep, and some other residential areas were buried in the debris. Eleven people were injured and currently undergoing treatment.</p><p>Officials said that rescue operations were ongoing and NDRF and ITBP Jawans were trying to clear the debris and transporting people to safer places.</p> .<p>Reports said that Tharali market was completely under the debris while some shops were swept away in the heavy rains. Several roads were also blocked by the debris. There were reports of some people being trapped under the debris at Sagwara village.</p><p>Schools were closed in several areas following heavy rains, officials said, adding that efforts were on to open the roads.</p><p>Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed the situation at Tharali and directed all possible help to the affected people.</p><p>The administration has appealed to the people to remain at safer places.</p><p>Uttarakhand has been witnessing heavy rains for the past some days. The rains have triggered landslides and flash floods at many places and also affected the ongoing Char Dham Yatra.</p>