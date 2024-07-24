Home
Kanwariyas thrash driver, vandalise e-rickshaw during yatra in Haridwar

As per PTI, the clash broke out after the e-rickshaw accidentally hit one of the 'kanwariyas' along the road in the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. No one was injured in the clash.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 July 2024, 07:59 IST

An e-rickshaw was vandalised and its driver was beaten up by some 'kanwariyas' in Haridwar's Manglaur on Wednesday. As per PTI, the clash broke out after the e-rickshaw accidentally hit one of the 'kanwariyas' along the road in the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. No one was injured in the clash.

Haridwar SSP Pramod Dobhal said, "Sanjay Kumar informed the police that his e-rickshaw accidentally hit a 'bhole' (pilgrim), in which no kanwar was fragmented. Despite this, the pilgrim along with others assaulted him and vandalised his e-rickshaw. The police have taken cognisance of the incident and a case has been registered."

More to follow....

Published 24 July 2024, 07:59 IST
India NewsUttarakhandHaridwarKanwar Yatrakanwariyas

