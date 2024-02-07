JOIN US
Uttarakhand

ED raids Uttarakhand Congress leader in forest land scam case

Last Updated 07 February 2024, 03:32 IST

Dehradun: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches against Congress leader and former minister Harak Singh Rawat as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

The searches were carried out at multiple premises in Uttarakhand, Delhi and Chandigarh, they said.

Rawat had quit the BJP ahead of the 2022 Uttarakhand assembly polls and joined the Congress.

The ED investigation is understood to be linked to alleged illegal activities in the state's Corbett Tiger Reserve.

(Published 07 February 2024, 03:32 IST)
