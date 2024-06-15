Home
Eight killed as tempo traveller falls into gorge near Badrinath Highway in Rudraprayag

'Rescue work is being carried out jointly by the district administration, police, SDRF, fire service, district disaster management, water police and local people,' Rudraprayag District Magistrate said in a post on X.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 June 2024, 10:13 IST
Eight people were killed on Saturday when a tempo traveller fell into a deep gorge near Badrinath Highway in Rudraprayag.

A total of seven injured have been shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh.

"Rescue work is being carried out jointly by the district administration, police, SDRF, fire service, district disaster management, water police and local people," Rudraprayag District Magistrate said in a post on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted, "Received the sad news of the road accident in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand. My condolences are with the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. The local administration and SDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue work and all possible help is being provided to the injured..."


More to follow...

Published 15 June 2024, 10:13 IST
