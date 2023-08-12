Five pilgrims on way to Kedarnath killed in landslide

The mangled remains of the car, a Swift Dzire and the bodies were pulled out of the debris of the landslide on resumption of the rescue operation on Friday, Rudraprayag District Disaster Management officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said. The deceased have been identified as Jigar R Modi, Mahesh Desai, Parik Divyansh, all from Gujrat, Haridwar resident Mintu Kumar and Manish Kumar, he said.