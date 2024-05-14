Lok Sabha Elections 2024 |MCC is now 'Modi Code of Conduct', stop blatant violations of poll code by BJP: TMC to EC

"Yet, there seems to be a disregard for the model code of conduct," Gokhale added.

Both Ghose and Gokhale claimed that PM Modi was not being held accountable for the violations of the poll code.

"Under the watch of the Election Commission, the Model Code of Conduct has now become the Modi Code of Conduct. Any statement made by Modi goes unchecked and no action is taken against him. This undermines the fairness of our elections," Ghose said.

Gokhale said, "We have written to the EC demanding that for the remaining phases of the election, the Model Code of Conduct be strictly enforced, complaints be acted upon, and Prime Minister Modi not be given a clean chit every time he violates election rules."

The TMC's letter to the Election Commission outlines specific instances of alleged violations by the BJP, including false and malicious allegations and appeals for votes based on religion, and divisive statements made by Prime Minister Modi in his rallies.