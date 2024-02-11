Haldwani violence mastermind held in Delhi; internet back in town after 4 days

Police officials said that 60 people have been detained so far in connection with the violence in the Muslim dominated Banbhoolpura locality in the town during which several vehicles were set on fire along with a petrol pump. One of those arrested was said to be the brother of a local Samajwadi Party (SP) leader.

Internet services were restored in the town after they were suspended for four days. The state police warned of stern action if anyone posted inflammatory posts, pictures, comments or videos on social media.

According to the police sources, curfew was lifted from the entire town barring the worst affected Banbhoolpura locality, which was the epicentre of the violence.

No untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the town on Sunday even as security personnel in strength remained deployed in Banbhoolpura as well as at other sensitive places.

The state government had on Saturday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the violence. Commissioner Deepak Rawat will conduct a probe into the violence and submit his report to the government within 15 days.

Incidentally the Uttarakhand assembly had barely a couple of days back adopted the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, which provided for drastic changes in the laws relating to marriage, divorce, adoption and inheritance.