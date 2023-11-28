Jio provided voice, data services at Uttarakhand tunnel collapse site within 12 hours

Reliance Jio, the nation's biggest mobile telephony operator, has set up mobile infrastructure near the collapsed tunnel in the himalayas within 12 hours to provide voice and data services to aid the rescue of 41 construction workers.

The remote part of Uttarakhand had weak signals and authorities, working day and night to rescue the workers trapped in the under-construction tunnel since its collapse more than two weeks ago, had asked the telecom operator to boost the network.

Posting pictures of the mobile tower, Reliance in a post on X said it surmounted challenges of no power and poles besides poor road connectivity to provide voice and data services.