Joshimath disaster: Govt agencies against financial aid to household without valid land-ownership document

Incidents of land subsidence in Joshimath were reported in the 1970s too. A panel set up under the chairmanship of Garhwal Commissioner Mahesh Chandra Mishra submitted a report in 1978, stating that major construction works should not be carried out in the city and the Niti and Mana valleys as these areas are situated on moraines a mass of rocks, sediment, and soil transported and deposited by a glacier.