Kar Seva Pramukh dies after being shot by two masked assailants in Nanakmatta Gurudwara: Uttarakhand DGP

Two masked assailants on Thursday reportedly entered Nanakmatta Gurudwara in Uttarakhand and shot Kar Seva Pramukh Baba Tarsem Singh, who later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, the Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar was quoted as telling news agency ANI.

Senior officials are reaching the crime spot to inspect the scene and investigate the matter, Kumar further informed ANI.

The incident took place around 6:15-6:30 am.

"This is a very serious matter...Senior officials have reached the spot. SSP is already there. DIG Kumaon is also reaching there, he will inspect the scene of the crime and speak to the locals. He will try to assess the situation there. For investigation of the incident, Police Headquarters has formed an SIT - this will comprise officials of STF and local Police," the cop said.

"The STF has been told to keep this as their top priority and probe all angles minutely. We have to not only identify the assailants but also the bigger conspiracy behind this murder, if any. We have also contacted the central agencies to share useful inputs related to this matter with us. I assure you that we will solve this matter soon and take strict action", he added.

More details to follow...