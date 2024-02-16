Look-out notice against Haldwani violence mastermind, posters of 'wanted rioters' put up

Dehradun: A look-out notice has been issued against Haldwani violence key accused Abdul Malik and his son Abdul Moid, while five more rioters have been arrested, police said on Friday.

With the fresh arrests, the total number of rioters held in connection with incidents of stone pelting and arson triggered by the demolition of a madrasa in the town on February 8 has climbed to 42, they said.

Malik had constructed the madrasa and had vehemently opposed its demolition. He is said to be the mastermind behind the clashes.

Posters of nine "wanted rioters", including Abdul Malik and his son, have also been pasted at various places across the town asking the public to share any information about them with the police.

Apart from Malik and his son, the "wanted rioters" are Taslim, Wasim, Ayaz, Raees, Shakil Ansari, Maukeen and Zia ul Rahman.