One dead, 12 missing as cloudburst hits Uttarakhand’s Chamoli

<p>Lucknow: One person was killed while 12 others were reported missing after a cloudburst hit the Nandanagar area in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district late on Wednesday night.</p><p>According to the reports, two villages, namely Kuntari Laga Phali and Dhurma, were the worst affected. They bore the brunt as 10 of the 12 missing persons hailed from these two villages.</p><p>One body was recovered from under the debris during rescue operations, reports said, adding that a search was launched to trace the missing people.</p><p>The eyewitnesses said that debris from the hills fell on their houses around three in the night amid heavy rains trapping many residents.</p>.Uttarakhand: Bridge swept off on Jyotirmath-Malari highway, Niti Valley villages marooned in Chamoli.<p>Many livestock were also swept away after a small brook overflowed following heavy rains. Roads and small bridges were also damaged at some places in the area. The officials said that relief and rescue operations were continuing in the affected villages.</p><p> Teams of NDRF and SDRF have reached the spot. Medical teams and ambulances were also rushed to the affected villages.</p><p>Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that directives had been issued to the officials to provide all possible help to the affected people.</p><p>Meanwhile the death toll in the cloudburst near Sahastradhara and rain related incidents in Uttarakhand on Monday night and early Tuesday morning rose to 23 with recovery of more dead bodies even as 17 people were reportedly missing.</p><p>Large parts of Uttarakhand have been experiencing heavy rains for the past few weeks disrupting normal lives and triggering a spate of landslides. Roads were closed at many places after heavy boulders, which fell from the hills, blocked them.</p><p>The Met office has predicted more rains in the state in the next few days.</p>