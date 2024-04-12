JOIN US
Sarvodaya leader Murari Lal passes away

He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh three days ago after he complained of difficulty in breathing.
Last Updated 12 April 2024, 09:47 IST

Gopeshwar: Social worker and a leader of the Sarvodaya and Chipko movements, Murari Lal, died at the age of 91 at the AIIMS, Rishikesh on Friday.

Lal devoted his entire life to social work.

He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh three days ago after he complained of difficulty in breathing, family sources said.

Many social workers, including Chipko movement leader and environmentalist Chandi Prasad Bhatt, expressed grief at Lal's death.

Lal was the president of the Dasholi Gram Swarajya Mandal, the mother organisation of the Chipko movement.

His work as a social worker and Sarvodaya leader gave direction to the society, Bhatt said.

Lal is known for making the barren land in his village green and creating innovative models for the conservation and utilisation of natural resources.

His work has been recognised and honoured by the Uttarakhand government as well as by renowned organisations of the country.

(Published 12 April 2024, 09:47 IST)
