Seven pilgrims from Gujarat killed as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

Seven people were killed and 27 injured when a bus carrying pilgrims from Gujarat fell into a gorge in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Sunday.
Last Updated 20 August 2023, 14:41 IST

Seven people were killed and 27 injured when a bus carrying pilgrims from Gujarat fell into a gorge in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Sunday.

The bus with 35 people on board was returning from Gangotri when it met with the accident at Gangnani.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who is in Delhi, spoke to top officials about the accident and instructed them to carry out relief and rescue operations at a fast pace.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and medical teams are present at the spot, he said, adding a helicopter has been kept ready in Dehradun to provide assistance in case of need.

Uttarakhand has been reeling from incessant rains that have triggered landslides and flash floods in many places.

