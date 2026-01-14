<p>Bengalureans are currently fixated on Hyrox, a global indoor fitness race that combines eight kilometres of running with eight strength-based workouts. Some have already travelled to Mumbai and Delhi to compete, and some have even flown to international destinations such as Singapore and Hong Kong. Now, many are preparing for its first Bengaluru edition, scheduled for April.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, doubles and singles categories were priced at Rs 7,600 and above. Despite the fee being somewhat steep, participants are seeking exclusive training. In response, gyms across the city have started offering Hyrox training or simulation. While the majority of sign-ups are in the 30-45 age group, they have also seen some participation from those in their 20s and 50s.</p>.<p><strong>What is it?</strong></p>.<p>Hyrox combines strength and endurance, and is said to be in the league of hybrid fitness events such as Devils Circuit, Spartan Race, and Wild Warrior Race. Here, every kilometre of running is alternated with a functional workout, including SkiErg (ski-like pulling machine), sled push and pull, burpee broad jumps, rowing on a machine, farmer’s carries (walking with heavy weights), sandbag lunges and wall balls (squatting and throwing a weighted ball at a target). People can participate solo, in doubles, or as part of a four-member relay team.

'Competing against myself'

There is equal participation from men and women, and sometimes, there are more women participants, say gym owners.

Restaurateur Neelam Shekhawat has signed up for the mixed doubles category with a longtime friend. At 40, she says conversations about hangovers have given way to discussions about sore quads, as women at this stage must focus more on health amid hormonal changes. She finds Hyrox, "with its mix of endurance, strength, and cardio", a far more balanced alternative to cardio-heavy running. "Unlike walking or swimming, which can be done passively, Hyrox demands full mind-body coordination and helps me disconnect," she says.

Neelam says she performs best when she has a goal and, for her, Hyrox Bengaluru coming up in three months, is that goal. Three months into training, she can now do lunges carrying her 10-year-old daughter, and has noticed a marked improvement in her mood. “What I love most about Hyrox is that I am competing against myself, my own fitness abilities, not against anyone else.”</p>.<p>Shruti Walia, who will participate in the open category, also treats Hyrox as a competition against herself. She has previously completed Devils Circuit and Spartan races without preparation, but acknowledges Hyrox is " much tougher". In preparation, she is working out five to six days a week. Her regimen combines sports, running, Hyrox simulations and regular training with a focus on strength. “I am prioritising sleep, and try to hit the bed by 10.30 pm. I am loading up on carbs at dinner, and am having pre-workout meals of rice cakes with peanut butter and bananas, to fuel my body for workouts appropriately,” says Shruti, head of human resource at a fitness brand.</p>.<p><strong>Crossover appeal</strong></p>.<p>The Fit Ground in Koramangala introduced Hyrox simulation training, called Hyrox Adda, on weekends last May. Its co-founder Punith Basavaraju says, “About 300 people have signed up to date, and close to 50 are participating in the Bengaluru event.” Explaining the appeal of the new fad, he says that Hyrox has become a “common ground” for both runners and gym-goers.</p>.<p>Shree Lakshmi Shetty vouches for its crossover appeal. The 23-year-old from Bengaluru has participated in two Hyrox races in Mumbai, where she moved to complete her education. A regular runner, she had teamed up with another fitness enthusiast to compete in the women’s doubles category in her second Hyrox event. “I supported her in running, and she supported me in strength workouts,” she says. The duo finished in 1 hour 48 minutes, in second place. “There were few participants our age, probably because it’s expensive. We were lucky as we had free passes for the event,” she adds.</p>.<p>Demand has surged at Hyfit in HSR Layout, where over 500 people have signed up for Hyrox prep since May 2025. “We have increased daily classes from three to six, and are taking in 35 trainees per class,” says co-founder Anee Verma. Their Hyrox training is attracting runners who want to challenge themselves despite knee issues, as well as people experiencing FOMO after seeing friends or colleagues compete in Hyrox events, or simply watching others train for it at the centre. "Hybrid fitness formats are here to stay. New challenges like Rugged Rush and Soorma are already in the offing," she says. </p>.<p>Newer centres are seeing strong interest too. In a little over two weeks since opening, MMA Matrix Gym Bangalore, HSR Layout, has already enrolled 14 people for group and one-on-one Hyrox training. “Some people are travelling from as far as 25 km away. In addition to the social media buzz, the opening of specialised centres across the city is also driving people to try it out,” says owner Jayant Khamesra.</p>.<p>Clout Fit’s Belathur branch launched its Hyrox vertical in mid-December and is drawing “a lot of leads” from the IT crowd and entrepreneurs. “Most sign-ups are from beginners and those at intermediate fitness levels, and they are participating in the open category,” says co-founder Jyothsna Vishwas. She adds that with Hyrox events being held frequently across different locations, participants are able to train in a more consistent and disciplined manner. “If someone finishes in two hours one time, the goal the next time is to cut 10 minutes. That keeps the motivation level high,” she says.</p>.<p>These experts add that Hyrox’s growing adoption is also driven by a changing fitness zeitgeist in India. More people are moving away from chasing aesthetic goals, that is how their body looks, to how it performs.</p>.<p><strong>Dos and don’ts</strong></p>.<p>Khamesra recommends at least three months of focused strength and endurance training. Anee advises runners to practise what she calls “compromised running”. “Because in the Hyrox format, you run, stop to complete a workout, such as lunges with a 20-kg sandbag, and then resume running with fatigued muscles,” she explains.</p>.<p>Jyothsna says aspirants at her centre are advised to first undergo movement screening to rule out knee or ankle issues, after which training is structured accordingly. A nutritionist as well, she stresses the importance of eight hours of sleep for recovery and maintaining electrolyte balance after every workout to prevent dehydration.</p>.<p>Gautham Sangappa of Proton Fitness Academy, Basavanagudi, however, cautions that Hyrox should be attempted only by those with at least 1.5 years of consistent training. An unprepared body, he warns, risks muscle tears, ligament injuries, kidney overload and heat exhaustion.</p>