JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttarakhand

Snag set right, drilling to resume at Uttarkashi tunnel

Former advisor to the prime minister's office Bhaskar Khulbe said the operation might successfully be completed by Friday evening if everything went well.
Last Updated 24 November 2023, 05:30 IST

Follow Us

Uttarkashi: Drilling through the rubble to prepare an escape route for the 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel was set to resume on Friday morning, a day after another snag hit the rescue efforts, an official said.

Former advisor to the prime minister's office Bhaskar Khulbe said the operation might successfully be completed by Friday evening if everything went well.

Citing the data scanned by a ground penetrating radar, there is no metallic obstruction up to five metres beyond the 46 metre point through the rubble.

The drilling machine's platform has been revamped and strengthened. Boring through the rubble with auger is likely to resume by 11.30 am, Khulbe told reporters at Silkyara.

"We have 12-14 metres more to go. And I hope if all goes well we might conclude the operation by Friday evening," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 24 November 2023, 05:30 IST)
India NewsUttarakhandRescueTunnelUttarkashitrapped

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT