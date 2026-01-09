Menu
Illegal migrant from Bangladesh arrested in Dehradun

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh said that during the Covid pandemic, Subeda Begum, 40, illegally crossed into West Bengal and married an Indian citizen.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 02:52 IST
Published 09 January 2026, 02:52 IST
