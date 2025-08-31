Menu
Uttarakhand: 11 workers trapped in tunnel after landslide

The workers were inside the tunnel when its normal and emergency openings were blocked following a landslide, reports said.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 13:13 IST
Published 31 August 2025, 13:13 IST
