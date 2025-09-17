Menu
Uttarakhand cloudburst | Death toll rises to 21, landslides at several areas hinder rescue operations

Popular tourist destinations of Mussoorie and Sahastradhara were still cut off from Dehradun owing to the widespread damage caused to the roads following landslides at several places.
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 09:55 IST
Published 17 September 2025, 09:55 IST
UttarakhandDehradunRainfallLandslidecloudburstRescue operations

