Uttarakhand siblings conquer high altitude Bali Pass along with father in 7-day trek

“With the right attitude, everything is possible. We want to make adventure safely and easily available to people of all ages, in a sustainable way. Through our outbound training programs, high-altitude expeditions, and trekking, we are trying to water the plants from an early age, by unlocking new doors of opportunities in the outdoors,” Mahapatra, a trek leader and a certified mountaineer at the Mountbuzz Pvt Ltd, told Deccan Herald over phone.

Mahapatra is an alumni of Sainik School, Purulia, and has completed multiple courses from Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) in Uttarkashi and Himalayan Mountaineering Institute in Darjeeling including specialisation in Search & Rescue.

Speaking about the trek Usha said, “I really enjoyed the trip to Bali Pass. It was really beautiful, and I want to thank my father for taking me there. I want to do more treks in the future as I love the mountains. I have learned how to pitch a tent and also how to do river-crossing!”

Usha's elder brother Diwakar found the experience equally exhilarating and educational. Reflecting on the trek, he said, “This was our second trek with Mountbuzz, and it was full of adventure. We had a lot of fun and I got to learn so much about the mountains. We saw Mount Swargarohini, Black Peak, Bandarpoonch, and many other notable Himalayan peaks. We were given valuable information about mountain behavior, hazards and safety, waste management, survival lessons, and the dos and don’ts of high-altitude trekking. I look forward to becoming a mountaineer and climbing Mt. Everest one day.”

Usha and Diwakar's father Prakash also said, “As a father and a teacher, I wish the best for my children. I am a nature-lover, and I want my kids to be able to connect with nature and learn how to respect the environment. I believe that we as parents must take our children out to the wilderness so that they become more independent and self-reliant in the future and understand the values of resource management and time management."